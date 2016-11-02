A total of 245 polling booths will be established in Arvakurichi constituency, which goes to the poll on November 19, according to the Collector K. Govindaraj.

He was reviewing the poll preparedness with the Returning Officer S. Saifudeen and Assistant Returning Officer Durai Murugan at Aravakurichi on Tuesday. Officials were asked to provide all necessary facilities to ensure trouble-free voting. Sensitive booths had been identified to deploy additional police force.

He said it would require 45 materials for each polling station including indelible ink, A-4 sheets, polythene sheets, carbon paper and others. They would be sent to the respective polling booths a day prior to the polling date.