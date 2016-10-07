A district-level “Kala Utsav,” organised by the Education Department under Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyan gave a chance to students of government schools in the district to show their skills in folk dance, handicrafts and drama. Twenty-four teams from 24 schools took part in the events and gave performance in dance, drama, karagattam and conventional melam. Inaugurating the event at Joseph Convent here, Chief Educational Officer V. Jayakumar said those selected in the district-level event would participate in the State-level contest to be held in Paavai Engineering College in Namakkal soon.

