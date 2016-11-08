Wireless sets were installed in all the 22 town panchayats in the district to improve communication facilities in rural areas.

Now, the panchayats could interact with other panchayats and have direct contact with the district administration for taking quick decision. Moreover, the administration could pass on common information to all town panchayats simultaneously for speedy action.

Main purpose of commissioning wireless set was to communicate quickly in case of a disaster like cyclone or flood during north east monsoon, said Assistant Director of Town Panchayats, S. Sethuraman. It would help town panchayat officials to mobilise work force, relief materials and vehicles and machineries to nearby districts in case of an emergency. We will have better interaction during rainy season especially during flood as many town panchayats have big tanks and rivers and other major water sources.

The town panchayat had completed its commissioning and testing work in all town panchayats, he added.