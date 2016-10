RELIGION

Ramayanam: K. Parthasarathy, Vazhgavalamudan Arangam, 27th St., Nanganallur, 4 p.m.

Gita: Sharanya Chaithanya, Udgita, 161/1, 6th St., Baba Nagar, Villivakkam 6.45 p.m.

Soundarya Lahari: Sengalipuram Sankararama Dikshitar, Ramana Kendra, 41, Alamelumangapuram, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Upadesi Sahasri: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Kesari High School, Pondy Bazaar, T.Nagar, 6 p.m.

Sri Bhashyam: Srirangam Bharathan, Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Triplicane, 9 a.m.

Thiruvasagam: Apavargananda, Sri Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Kandar Anubhoothy: K. Sundaram, Perambur Kalvi Kazhagam, 12/2, gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a.m.

Sivan Adiyargal: Sankaranarayanan, 53, South Lock St., Kottur, near Kotturpuram Railway Station, 11 a.m.

The Other side of Man: V.K.Venugopal, Theosophical Society, 32, Dewan Rama Rd., Purasawalkam, 6 p.m.

Atma Bodha: R. Aravindan, Parsn Renascence, Aster 203, Mambakkam Main Rd., Medavakkam, 7.15 a.m.

ISKCON: Damodar Arathi, Express Avenue, Royapettah, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Kathiroli Pathipagam: Launch of publication, Neruppu Porigal, Chandrasekar Thirumana Mandapam, 34, Ellaiamman Koil St., West Mambalam, 5.30 p.m.

Bharathi, Bharathidasan Kavithai Amaippu; Kavignar Lingaraja Kudumbathinar: Kaviarasu Kannadasan Vizha, Raman Arangam, 120/131, NTR St., Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 4.30 p.m.

Goethe-Institut Chennai: Madras Film Society, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences - IIT Madras, Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation, LV Prasad Filma dn TV Academy; SRM Sivaji Ganesan Film Institute and The Cinema Resource Centre: Film weekend, DEFA turns 70, Max Mueller Bhavan, 4, Rutland Gate, 5th St., Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

GENERAL

National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone: Inauguration of Regional Conference on Environment, Justice Swatanter Kumar, Chairperson, National Green Tribunal and Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Lt. Governor participate, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, Greenways Rd., 9.50 a.m.

Nichi-in Centre for Regenerative Medicine: XI Annual stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine meet, Consul General of Japan, Seiji Baba participates, LICET auditorium, Loyola College, Nungambakkam, 4.50 p.m.

Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital: ICE Super Heroes Day, 12-A, Nageswara Rd., Nungambakkam, 2 p.m.

Dena Bank Employees' Union: Conference, Smt. Vasanthaben Chandubhai Shah Matriculation School, Venkatnarayana Road, T.Nagar 9.30 a.m.

All India Central Government Pensioner’s Association: Meeting, Office of the Accountant General (G&SSA), Teynampet, Anna Salai, 9 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Retired Government Employees Association: Seminar, TGP Thirumana Mandapam, Rajaji Salai, West Tambaram, 10 a.m.

Federation of Madras Merchants and Manufacturers Association and Greater Chennai Corporation: Launch of Clean George Town campaign, junction of Govindappa Naicken St and NSC Bose Rd., George Town, 9 a.m.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad: Presentation of Ekalavya Awards, KSR Auditorium, Meenakshi College of Arts and Science for Women, Kodambakkam, 3 p.m.

Institution of Engineers: Talk on ‘Can cement be customised,’ 19, Swami Sivananda Salai, Chepauk, 6 p.m.

Indian Institution of Plant Engineers: Meeting, IIPE House, 2C, JP Towers, 7/2, Nungambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Anna Nagar Thamizh Peravai: Talk on Manimekalai, Leo HSS., Anna Nagar West Extn., 6 p.m.

South - India Social and Cultural A cademy: Presentation of awards, Hotel Palmgrove, 4 p.m.

B.S.Abdur Rahman University: Industry- University meet, Vandalur, 3 p.m.

MIDAS Architecture College: Inauguration of Block building competition for school students, Velammal Matric HSS., T.S.Krishna Nagar, Mogappair East, 9.30 a.m.

Loyola Institute of Business Administration: Annual convocation, OAT, LIBA, Loyola College, Nungambakkam, 5 p.m.

PSBB Sr. Sec School: Business Battle, inter-school commerce festival, Alagiriswamy Salai, K.K.Nagar, 9 a.m.

Devi Academy: Annual Day, Kamarajar Arangam, Anna Salai, Teynampet, 5 p.m.

YMCA Kilpauk Toastmasters Club: Meeting, YMCA Kilpauk, 3.30 p.m.

YMCA Madras: Inter-collegiate oratorical contest, YMCA Royapettah, 10 a.m.

Sevabharathi Tamil Nadu; Lions Club of Judge Colony and Lions Club of Chennai Prince: Stress control and well-being awareness programme, Chitlapakkam town panchayat community hall, 9.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Arul Kadal Aikiya Alayam, 136, Santhome High Rd.; and St. Andrews Church, 123, Kalathiappa St., Choolai, 7 p.m.