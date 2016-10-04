In Perambalur, 2,123 nominations were received on Monday, including 69 for Municipal wards. A maximum of 1,281 nominations were received for village panchayat wards, 276 for village panchayat presidents, 261 for panchayat union wards, 218 for town panchaayt wards and 18 for district panchayat wards. In all, 4,735 papers have been filed for 1,318 posts.

As many as 3,194 nominations were filed in Ariyalur district on the last day for filing of nominations on Monday. This included 1,874 nominations for village panchayat wards, 537 for panchayat union wards, 484 for village panchayat presidents, 201 for municipal wards, 51 for district panchayat wards and 47 for town panchayat wards. A total of 7,928 nominations have been received for the 2,057 posts in local bodies in the district.