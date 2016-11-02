: Twenty-one candidates filed their nomination papers for the Aravakuruchi constituency on the penultimate day of filing of nominations on Tuesday.

Except two candidates, S. Chandran (63) of Janata Dal and P. Geetha (48) of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, all other 19 candidates were Independents. With this, the total number of nominations filed for the constituency has gone up to 31. Wednesday is the last day for filing of nominations. Candidates of BJP, DMDK and PMK are expected to submit their papers on Wednesday.

Thanjavur

Five candidates filed nominations on Tuesday for Thanjavur constituency. J. Jegadesh of Valamana Thamilagam Katchi and four Independents filed their nominations.