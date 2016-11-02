Marine Police of Coastal Security Group (CSG) have seized 200 kg of endangered sea cucumbers, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and detained three persons who had procured the species from fishermen at the behest of smugglers. Acting on a tip-off, a special police team, led by Sub-Inspector of Police Rajkumar and acting in coordination with Inspector of Police P.S. Ramesh Kumar and Sub-Inspector of Police Jothi Basu, raided Mandapam North seashore area on Tuesday evening and seized the fresh sea cucumbers, packed in plastic containers.

