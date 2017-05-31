200 gelatine sticks seized, two held

more-in

RAMANATHAPURAM

Q Branch police have seized 200 gelatine sticks and 100 detonators and arrested two fishermen, who had procured the explosives for banned ‘dynamite fishing’.

The fishermen, K. Kannan (25) and G. Ashok Kumar (31), both from Anna Nagar, Thondi, were standing at Vattanam bus stand near Thondi, carrying the explosives in bags when the police arrested them on Wednesday evening.

A special team, led by Inspector R. Kennedy, which was acting on a tip-off, also seized ₹24,000 from them, the police said.

Enquiries revealed that the duo had procured the gelatine sticks and detonators from Pudukottai.

Kannan faced a couple of cases for procuring explosives and supplying them to the fishermen in Thondi area, Q Branch police said.

The duo were arrested under Section 5 (a) of the Explosives and Substances Act. They were produced before the Magistrate Court here, which remanded them in judicial custody.