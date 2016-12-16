20 motorcycles gutted at Otteri

DESTROYED: Motorcycles that were gutted in a fire lying in a heap at the parking lot in a private school near Otteri on Friday. | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

Twenty motorcycles parked at a private school at Otteri were gutted in a fire accident on Friday.

Fifteen personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services station in Vellore rushed to the school with three fire tenders after getting a call around 3 p.m.

“When we reached there, 20 two-wheelers were on fire. We put out the fire. It is not known how the fire started. But all the vehicles were gutted,” one of the team members said.

He added that the school’s watchman told them that he saw smoke coming from the stand. Bagayam police are investigating.