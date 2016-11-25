20 homes booked under JJ Act

more-in

MADURAI: Twenty children’s homes in Madurai district were booked by the police under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Thursday for allegedly failing to get appropriate approval.

Officials said that while 16 of these homes came under Madurai district police limits, the remaining four were in city police limits. The twenty homes also included one government-run home in the city, sources said.

However, an official from the District Child Protection Office said that barring two homes, the remaining 18 had adequate facilities as per norms and were in the process of getting approval. The official said that their applications for approval had been pending with various departments and hence the homes were not closed down now.

Regarding the two homes that had not applied, the official said that they would be closed down and the children shifted to other homes in the district.

