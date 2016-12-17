20 cartloads of sand seized near Palar bank

more-in

Twenty cartloads of sand illegally mined and stored close to the banks of Palar near Katpadi have been seized on Saturday.

Katpadi tahsildar D. Jagadeeswaran and his team of officials were surveying Vanjur and surrounding areas to assess rain-induced losses on Saturday when they stumbled upon heaps of sand on private plots near Palar riverbed. They seized the sand and handed it over to Public Works Department which shifted it from the place. The sand would be auctioned later, officials said.

“There is no permission to mine sand from this area and smugglers used bullock carts to smuggle sand from the river and dump it on private lands and sell them later. We have informed police to check smuggling activities,” Mr. Jagadeeswaran added.