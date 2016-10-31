Two of the five power generation units of the coal-fired Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) are non-functional.

While production from the second unit with its normal capacity of 210 MW was suspended on Friday evening, the fifth unit with the same capacity is being overhauled. After production came to a halt around 5 p.m., the second unit was kept on standby mode following instructions from the authorities in Chennai, sources told The Hindu here on Sunday.

As the demand for electricity consumption dropped in the recent past, production from the second unit was ordered to be stopped. The demand came down because of rains in some parts of the State and halt in production of some industries ahead of Deepavali festival, sources said. The fifth unit was shut down on October 21 and a team of technical experts had been involved in overhauling. Twenty-five days were sought for overhauling the unit, the sources said.

Each of the five units in the station had a production capacity of 210 MW.