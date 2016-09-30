Officials of the Additional Sub Court I in Nagercoil attached two TNSTC buses readying for departure to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday for their failure to settle the compensation award to the family of a accident victim at Vadaseri bus stand.

According to court officials, a construction worker Kannan (29) was fatally knocked down when he was returning to Esanthimangalam from Nagercoil near Mangulam on October 31, 2009. On the basis of a petition filed by Manickam, father of the victim and other family members, the Additional Sub Court I had ordered the TNSTC to pay a compensation of Rs. 3.23-lakh along with interest and case expenses on February 7, 2013. Mr. Manickam had claimed Rs. 7 lakh as compensation.

As the TNSTC failed to execute the order of the court, the family members of the victim filed a petition. Hearing the petition Sub Judge T. Jayakumari Jemi Rathna ordered the attachment of two buses. Based on her order, court officials attached the TNSTC buses and brought it to the court complex.

When contacted, a top TNSTC official told The Hindu that they are going to remit Rs. 1.25-lakh to the court as part payment for releasing the attached vehicle.