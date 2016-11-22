2 killed after clash between groups in fishing hamlet

more-in

Two fishermen belonging to Vallamedukuppam near Gummidipoondi died due to serious injuries sustained during a clash between two groups in their hamlet on Monday.

At least 11 persons including the deceased — Annadurai (40) and Gunasekaran (50) — were seriously injured during the clash between residents of the village. Police said discontent had been brewing for sometime between a group led by the former village headman Chathrathan and the present headman Ellaiyan. A small skirmish had occurred during Deepavali.

On Sunday night, as the team of village administrators were in a discussion at a local temple, the opposing party suddenly attacked them, police sources said. Following the clash, six persons were treated as outpatients and five others were admitted with serious injuries to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where two of them succumbed to their injuries. A large police contingent has been deployed in the village.