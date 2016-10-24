They had stolen cash to the tune of Rs. 14.85 lakh, say police

Town police have arrested two men, who were employed as cash loading agents for ATMs, for stealing cash to the tune of Rs. 14.85 lakh from various ATM centres in the district.

According to police, Dilli Babu (25) and Velu (24) were working with a private company that was entrusted with the job of loading cash in ATM centres.

A senior police official said they had stolen cash to the tune of Rs. 14.85 lakh over a period of one year. “They had access to the password to open the vault, and used this to steal the money. We have arrested the duo but have not yet recovered the money from them,” the official said.

Police said the duo stole money whenever they were in need of cash. They took the cash and went on vacation to hill stations in the State. They took a higher amount if they were travelling for a longer distance, police said.

The theft came to light when the company carried out an internal audit recently.