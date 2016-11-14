As many as 1,958 cases, including 70 motor accidents claims, were settled, and Rs.7.51-crore compensation disbursed at a mega lok adalat held in five courts in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday.

According to sources, a total number of 8,228 cases were taken up at the District Court here and other courts in Eraniel, Padmanabhapuram, Boothapandi and Kuzhithurai. Rs.3.19-crore was disbursed as compensation for motor accident claims alone.

Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority and Principal Sessions and District Judge S. Sathi Kumar, presided and distributed compensation cheques during the lok adalat.