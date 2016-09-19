The State government has been implementing various schemes through Social Welfare Department and Integrated Child Development Scheme towards making the State malnurishment-free, said Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Participating in the community ‘valaikappu’ function organised here on Sunday, he said that mothers were being given supplement food through ICDS during their pregnancy.

Besides, they were being given non-formal education and supplement food for physical and mental growth of the child between two years and five years of age.

Community ‘valaikappu’ is organised to give the happiness and joy for the pregnant women, especially those who cannot afford to conduct such function at their homes.

A total of 1,880 women from 12 blocks participated in the functions held at 12 places when they were given turmeric, kumkum, betal leaves and nuts, coconuts, bananas, strings of flower, five different varieties of rice and sarees.

Block Medical Officers addressed the mothers on these aspects.

Virudhunagar, MP, T. Radhakrishnan, Sivakasi Municipal Chairman, Kathiravan, District Revenue Officer, C. Muthukumaran, Joint Director (Health Services), Kalusivalingam, and Child Development Project Officer, R. Gandhimathi, were among those who participated in the function.