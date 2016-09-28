: As many as 187 candidates filed their nomination papers for various posts in local bodies in this district on Tuesday.

A maximum of 146 papers were received for the post village panchayat presidents, 37 for district panchayat wards, three for village panchayat presidents and one for panchayat union ward. Till Tuesday, 338 nominations have been received.

For 4,335 posts

The Vedaranyam and Mayiladuthurai municipalities would go to the elections in the first phase of local body elections on October 17 and elections to the Sirkazhi and Nagapattinam municipalities would be held on October 19, Collector S.Palanisamy said.

In a press release, he said that elections to Keezhaiyur, Kollidam, Kuthalam, Sirkazhi, Thirumarugal and Vedaranyam panchayat unions and Keezh Velur, Thalaignaiyiru, Velankanni, Thittacheri and Manalmedu Town Panchayats would be held in the first phase on October 17.

Elections to Keezh Velur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Sembanarkovil and Thalaignaiyiru panchayat unions and Tarangampadi, Kuthalam and Vaitheeswaran Kovil Town panchayats would be held on October 19.

Elections are to be held for 4,335 posts including 21 wards of district panchayat, 214 wards of panchayat unions, 434 posts of village panchaayt presides, 3,426 village panchayat wards, 123 wards of town panchayats and 117 wards of municipalities in the district.

Polling would be held in 2,344 polling stations and all necessary basic amenities are being provided there. About 1,000 ballot boxes to be used for the elections have arrived from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, 430 electronic voting machines which are to be used for polling in urban local bodies have been received and kept in safe custody, he added.

In Perambalur, 47 candidates filed their papers on Tuesday. Of these, 10 were for district panchayat wards and 37 for panchayat wards. A total of 89 papers were received so far.

Karur

A total of 58 filed their papers for various posts of local bodies in Karur district on Tuesday; most nominations were received for village panchayat ward member posts. Of them, 41 filed for panchayat ward member posts, followed by 15 for district panchayat ward member posts. Two submitted papers for village panchayat presidents. With this, the total number of papers filed so far has gone up to 111 in the district.

Ariyalur

A total of 123 filed their papers for various posts in Ariyalur district on Tuesday. Of them, 107 filed papers for village panchayat ward member posts, followed by 14 for district panchayat ward posts. The district has so far received 276 nominations.