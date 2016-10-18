18-month child

crushed to death

An 18-month-old child came under the tyres of a school van in Arcot Town on Monday. According to police, Vatsala, a resident of Pudhiya Colony, Kathiyavaadi village, had taken Niranjana Sri to pick up her elder son from the drop point of the school van. She had left the baby on the road as her son alighted from the van. She did notice that the child had moved to the front of the vehicle. The van driver moved the vehicle without noticing the child. She came under the tyres and died of injuries. Arcot Town police have registered a case. — Staff Reporter