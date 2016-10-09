A 17-year-old boy, who is a native of Chikkaballapur in Karnataka, was rescued and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee office in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

The boy was noticed by the Railway Protection Force personnel at Thoothukudi railway station after the Mysore –Thoothukudi Express train reached the station. The boy is said to be pursuing II PUC in Karnataka and his father is a farmer. He was produced before I. Noelin Raj, Member, Child Welfare Committee. Ms. Raj said the boy had an identity card citing him as a student.