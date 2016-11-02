Five-day internship programme for class XI students began at Government Arts College, Tiruvannamalai, on Tuesday.

Department of Science and Technology sponsors the camp under INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) programme.

As many as 160 students from schools across the district, who scored more than 470 marks in SSLC exams, participate in the programme. They are provided accommodation in college’s hostel.

They will attend the lectures of eminent people in the fields of science and use college’s laboratory during the internship camp. The Aim of INSPIRE programme is to encourage bright students to choose science subject in higher studies, the organisers said.

R. Alagarsamy, Principal Technical Officer, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, delivered the inaugural address.

R.Ravishankar, co-ordinator of INSPIRE-2016, spoke on the theme of the programme. Kalidasan, Principal (in-charge), R. Arunchunai Annadurai, Head of the Department of Physics, GACT, District Educational Officer K. Govindhasamy, M.N. Ponnusamy, Professor, Department of Crystallography and Biophysics, University of Madras and M. Selvapandiyan, associate professor, Periyar University, spoke in the inaugural event. Earlier, G.Elango, assistant professor of chemistry, delivered welcome address.

