The district has 1,51,911 voters including 70,899 men, 80,994 women and 18 transgender, said R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector. Addressing representatives of recognised political parties after releasing the draft electoral roll here on Thursday, Mr. Kesavan said that the draft roll would be on display at the respective designated polling stations from September 15 to October 14. He has appealed to the voters to verify the details in the summary roll. Corrections regard to spelling, initial, door number or street name could be effected by submitting necessary forms.

