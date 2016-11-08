Forest Department officials removed 1.5 tonnes of plastic materials that were dumped on the Ghat Road in Kolli Hills here. The 28 km road from Karavalli in the foothills to Semmedu has 70-hairpin bends.

Tourists and local residents have to take the road to reach various destinations on both the sides.

They continue to dump plastic materials along the ghat road despite several warnings by the officials.

Forest officials usually collect the waste once in three months.

Recently, officials removed plastic bags, plastic cups, liquor bottles, and other waste dumped along the stretch for a week.

About 1.5 tonnes of wastes collected would be taken to the compost yard in Kosavampatti.