As many as 14 peafowls were found dead in an agricultural farm at Valavadi near Udumalpet.

Forest Ranger (Udumalpet) P. Mariappan told reporters that the autopsy report came on Sunday indicate that some chemical substances consumed by the birds resulted in their death on Saturday evening. “We have sent the body samples to government accredited laboratories to ascertain exactly which chemical went inside,” he said.

Mr. Mariappan said that a case was registered against farm owner J. Vijayasekaran as the preliminary investigation point to poisoning.