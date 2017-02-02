14 nabbed while trying to enter AP to fell trees

more-in

Police on Thursday nabbed 14 persons, who were trying to travel to Andhra Pradesh to fell red sanders trees, near Madhanur. They seized seven motorcycles from them.

According to police personnel attached to Veppankuppam, they received a tip-off that a few men were on their way to Andhra Pradesh to fell trees. Based on this, they nabbed the 14 persons — 12 from Vellore district and two from Tiruvannamalai district — when they reached Madhanur to board a bus to Andhra Pradesh.

The 12 persons belonging to Vellore district were tribal people and hailed from hilly areas in Odugathur such as Peenjamandai and Pallapattu. They had parked their motorcycles and wanted to board a bus from Madhanur when the police nabbed them.