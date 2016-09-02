The draft electoral roll for eight constituencies in Tiruvannamalai district has been released here on Thursday.

Petitions submitted between April 25 this year and August 31 for inclusion of names, deletion of names, change of address and corrections were taken into account.

District Collector (in-charge) S.Palani has released the first copy of the draft electoral roll in the presence of the recognised political parties and Tiruvannamalai Revenue Divisional Officer R.Uma Maheswari, received the copy.

As many as 1,379 voters (594 men and 785 women) were included in the draft electoral roll and 131 names have been deleted due to death and other reasons. About 19,04,918 voters are there in the district. Constituency wise-break up: Chengam (SC)-2,49,960; Tiruvannamalai-2,55,428; Keel Pennathur-2,33,517; Kalasapakkam-2,18,674; Polur- 2,27,034; Arani-2,54,543; Cheyyar 2,43,183 and Vandavasi (SC)-2,22,579.

Copy of the draft roll would be displayed in Revenue Divisional Offices, Taluk Offices, Municipal Offices and all the polling centres.