As many as 1,312 candidates filed their nomination papers for various posts in the urban and local bodies in the district on the third day of filing of nominations on Wednesday.

While two nominations were received for district panchayat ward member, 18 were received for panchayat union ward members, 117 for the post of village panchayat president, 1,120 for the village panchayat ward members, 29 for the Corporation councillors, four for municipal councillors and 22 for town panchayat ward members.

Namakkal

A total of 989 nominations were received for the various posts in the local bodies in the district on the third day of the filing of nominations on Wednesday. So far 1,326 nominations have been received in the last three days.

While 14 nominations were received for panchayat union wards, 134 nomination were received for village panchayat presidents, 816 for village panchayat ward members, 11 for municipal ward members and another 14 for town panchayat ward members.

Dharmapuri

A total of 295 candidates have filed nominations for the local body elections till date.