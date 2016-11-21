As many as 13 flood-prone areas in the district were identified and 13 committees were formed to carry out relief and rehabilitation in case of flooding during the Northeast monsoon.

A meeting to discuss the preparedness level for the monsoon was held at the Collectorate recently.

District Collector V. Samapath, who presided over the meeting, said that 13 areas were identified and committees led by Deputy Collector were formed to expedite relief operations. Each team comprises 21 members including, Assistant Commissioner, municipal officials, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, police, forest, medical, NGOs, swimmers and snake catchers.

Apart from this, four committees, each comprising 8 to 12 persons, were formed to warn officials, rescue the victims, provide them food and shelter and accommodation. Also, water bodies were desilted and inlet and outlet channels were cleaned, he added. Encroachments at 115 places were removed.

The public can lodge flood-related complaints at toll-free-number 1077 and also at 0427-2452202.

Also, details on disaster management can be known from the district administrations portal

www.salemdistrict.nic.in