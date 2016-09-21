Personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) seized 350 cans containing 12,250 litres of rectified spirit from a godown at Agaramcheri on Tuesday.

According to police, the PEW received information about the stocking of rectified spirit in a godown in the area. Following this, K. Balakrishnan, Additional Superintendent of Police of PEW, with a team of PEW personnel went to the spot. It found 350 cans of rectified spirit, each containing 35 litres, in the godown located at a secluded spot about 200 metres away from the highway.

An official said the owner of the godown was in Chennai, and the man, who was managing it had used the building to stock rectified spirit with a help of a relative.