The District courts and subordinate judicial courts in the two districts have disposed of more than 1,200 cases and awarded settlements for a total of Rs. 1.42 crore to the litigants in the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday.

Eight benches at the District court in Ramanathapuram and other parts of the district took up 801 compoundable criminal cases for settlement, Motor Accident Claim Original Petitions and family dispute cases and disposed of 546 cases in the Lok Adalat, organised by the District Legal Services Authority.

The benches awarded total settlement of Rs. 54.72 lakh to the litigants, N. Balasubramanian, Senior Administrative Assistant said. Chief Judicial Magistrate K. Jayaraj headed the bench at the District court. He was assisted by A. Kannan, Judicial Magistrate II and Retired Sub Judge S. Annamalai. O. Usha Devi, A. Selvaraj and P. Muniasamy served as advocate members in the bench, he said.

In Sivaganga also eight benches took up 908 cases and disposed of 665 cases in the one-day Lok Adalat. The benches awarded settlements for Rs. 87.02 lakh to the litigants, R. Gunasekaran, Administrative Assistant of the District legal aid services authority, said. At the District court, the bench was headed by P. Jayaraj, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, he said.