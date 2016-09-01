The City Municipal Corporation has appointed 120 domestic breeding checkers on a temporary basis for carrying out measures to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in all the 60 wards in the city.

With monsoon on the cards and to prevent outbreak of diseases, the Corporation has formed special teams to carry out anti-larval activities in the city. Currently, conservancy workers are involved in mass cleaning, and fogging. To expedite the works, 120 workers on a daily wage of Rs. 267 have been appointed by the civic body.

City Health Officer Dr. R. Selvakumar said that two workers have been appointed for each ward for checking larvae breeding in households and destroying it. A five-member team comprising, two domestic breeding checkers, sanitary supervisor, Malaria worker and an urban health nurse will visit each household in the two wards allotted to them.

While one worker will collect the waste near the house and dump it in the dustbin, one will check for larvae breeding on top of the house and the third worker will check inside the house.

The nurse will check the health of residents and issue awareness pamphlets and educate them to prevent stagnation of water inside the house. A member of the team would carry out fogging in the area, he added.