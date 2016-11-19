S. Sridhar, Executive Director, Education/CSR, giving away prize to a schoolgirl as part of the Swachh Bharat fortnight at the valedictory of the celebrations.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTSpecial Arrangement

The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India has concluded its fortnight-long Swachh Bharat celebrations.

During the valedictory function, a team of doctors from NLC’s General Hospital, was honoured for its services and for conducting special lecture programme during observance of Swachh Bharth fortnight.

Besides, 120 prizes were distributed among children for winning various competitions organised during two-week campaign.

A cultural show by students was another highlight.

S. Sridhar, Executive Director, Education/CSR, who was the chief guest, said cleanliness was not an activity of a fortnight but a constant and collective responsibility.

NLC general managers M. Karthikeyan and J. Peter James offered felicitations.

Senior officials, employees, and students participated in the valedictory session.

Launched on November 1 for spreading the message of cleanliness and contributing to keeping surroundings clean, the programme had started with a “Mass Cleaning Campaign” with NLC Chairman and Managing Director Sarat Kumar Acharya administering mass pledge to students.

According to the NLC, nearly 30,000 schoolchildren and employees along with their family members participated with a zeal to spread awareness about cleanliness. Highlights of the campaign included street plays, mini marathon, and competitions in essay writing, elocution, and drawing highlighting the importance of cleanliness. These were organised in Neyveli township and peripheral villages, including Uthangal, Kottarakuppam, Sidhivalagam, Mettukuppam, Vadalur, Kammapuram, Iruppu, Arasakuzhi, Karunkuzhi, Palakkollai, Marungur, Muthandikuppam, Kadampuliyur, Venkadampettai, and Abatharanapuram.

The awareness campaign involved nearly 1,792 schoolchildren from JRC ( Junior Red Cross), Scouts & Guides, NCC, and faculty of NLC schools.