Virudhunagar: Filing of nominations picked up on day two when 117 persons filed their papers for various posts for the election to local bodies on Tuesday.

Despite Tuesday being considered not an auspicious day, the number of nominations filed went up to 117 when compared to just 98 papers received on the previous day.

This was mainly because of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members filing their nominations for the post of District Panchayat ward member.

A statement from the district administration said that 33 nominations were received for the vacancies of 20 posts of panchayat ward members. Similarly, 79 persons filed their papers for the post of village panchayat ward member. Till date the total number of nominations received is 215.

Meanwhile, the district Collector, A. Sivagnanam, said that all those voters, whose names were found in the voter list during Assembly election and found in the first supplementary voter list published on September 1,2016 were eligible to vote in local body election.

Similarly, those people who had submitted Form 6 applications, meant for inclusion of names, that were received till September 23, would be eligible to vote provided their names passed through scrutiny.

However, the Collector said that those applications received after September 23, especially during the special camps conducted on Sunday (September 25) would not be eligible for voting as the cut off day for inclusion of names had been fixed as September 23 by the State Election Commission.

SEC has fixed that applications received seeking inclusion of names till 10 days prior to the last date of filing nominations (October 3) would be considered.

Mr. Sivagnanam said that the new voters could not get EPIC before the local body elections.

However, they could vote with the help of voter slips with photographs to be distributed. A total of 15,41,098 voters were in the list in Virudhunagar district as on September 1, 2016.

Another 15,988 applications have been received till September 23 for inclusion, he said.