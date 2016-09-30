As many as 1,159 persons filed their nominations on Thursday, taking the total number of aspirants contesting the local body polls to 2,924 persons.

A maximum number of 1,008 aspirants were contesting for the post of village panchayat ward member, according to a press release issued by S. Palanisamy, District Collector and District Election Officer.

This apart, 98 persons had filed their papers for the post of village panchayat president; 17 for panchayat union ward member; 31 for municipal councillor; three for District panchayat ward member and two for Town panchayat ward member.

Pudukottai

In Pudukottai district, as many as 1,131 aspirants filed their nomination papers on Thursday. With this, the total number of nominations filed has shot up to 2,455.

Today’s nominations included 916 papers filed for the post of village panchayat ward member; 180 for village panchayat president; 15 for panchayat union ward member; three for District panchayat ward member; 6 for town panchayat ward member and 11 for municipal councillor.

Thanjavur

In Thanjavur district, as many as 1,313 nominations were received. An official release issued here said that four nominations were received for the post of District panchayat ward member, 15 for panchayat union ward member, 199 for village panchayat president, 1,045 for village panchayat ward member, 8 each for Corporation Councillor and municipal councillor and nine for town panchayat ward member.