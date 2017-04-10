11 tonnes of PDS rice seized

more-in

Personnel attached to Civil Supplies CID, Vellore, seized 11 tonnes of PDS rice that was being smuggled from Tiruvannamalai to Karnataka near Madhanur on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by Civil Supplies CID inspector Senthil Vinayagam along with five other personnel chased and intercepted a lorry that was carrying the smuggled PDS rice.

The vehicle from Pallikonda was intercepted on the service lane of the National Highway-48 near Madhanur.

They found rice meant for PDS in 220 gunny bags, each weighing 50 kg, in the lorry.

Arrested

Police arrested the lorry driver, Kumar (40), a resident of MGR Nagar, Salavanpettai. The rice was loaded at Tiruvannamalai and was being smuggled to Bangarpet in Karnataka.