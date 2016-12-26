11 kg ganja seized on seashore

more-in

Ramanathapuram: Marine Police of Coastal Security Group (CSG) have seized 10.8 kg of ganja, packed and hidden in bushes on Valangapuri seashore near Pudumadam in the district.

A team of Pudumadam Marine Police, led by Special Sub-Inspector Bose, was on a routine patrol on Sunday evening when it found the narcotic substance, packed in five packets and hidden in the bushes, on Valangapuri seashore.

Acting on the advice of Superintendent of Police (CSG) R. Sakthivel, Pudumadam Marine Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused. Then, the police handed over the ‘contraband’ at Rameswaram Magistrate Court.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was hidden by smugglers who were trying to transport it to Sri Lanka via sea route. The ganja packets were similar to those recently seized by Sri Lankan Navy, the SP said.

“We strongly suspect the involvement of some local smugglers,” he said.

The SP directed the Marine Police to work in coordination with Q Branch and local police, and prepare a list of those who were involved in smuggling activities and those recently arrested for smuggling contraband to Sri Lanka.