In a combined drill undertaken as part of Operation Sagar Kavach, eleven ‘terrorists’ were nabbed off Thoothukudi coast on Wednesday. Eight ‘explosives’ and eight ‘guns’ were also seized from them.

Personnel of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Central Industrial Security Force, Coastal Security Group and local police are involved in the two-day exercise, which is held every year in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attack, to keep the coastal security forces on alert. The first batch of four ‘terrorists’ was intercepted by the Coastal Security Group three nautical miles off Threspuram as they were moving in a boat near Vantheevu. The second boat carrying seven ‘terrorists’ was rounded up at four nautical miles off the old harbour.

The drill assigned the ‘terrorists’ with a ‘plan’ to infiltrate into Thoothukudi to attack airport, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, industrial installations, Kanniyakumari Vivekananda Rock and Tiruchendur temple.

However, their ‘attempts’ were thwarted by an alert coastal security force.