The Mahila Court in Udhagamandalam sentenced M Manoj (25) from Doddabetta to 10 years in prison, for marrying a 14-year-old girl and raping her in October 2015.

Manoj, who had been working at a carrot washing unit in Ketti Palada, had abducted the victim and married her at a temple.

He was booked by the district police under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), as well as Sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was sentenced to indergo 10 years imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 6,000 by the judge.