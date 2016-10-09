: A 10th Century inscription on Parantaka Chola I has been discovered at the Angalamman Temple in Belur near Vazhapadi. The inscription was found on a stone that was worshipped by villagers.

A team from Salem District Historical Research Centre - president Pon. Venkatesan, secretary Kalaiselvan, treasurer Srinivasan and organiser Dr. Ponambalanathan- along with epigraphist Veeragavan from Villupuram visited the temple and sought permission from the temple authorities to unearth the stone as only 2 ft was above the earth surface.

The inscription in Tamil says about a lamp donated to a temple at Narasingapuram in Attur during the 41st year of rule of Parantaka Chola I. “The inscription is a clinching evidence that the area was under the Chola king’s rule during the 10th century,” Mr. Pon. Venkatesan said. In the absence of electricity, it was usual for the kings to donate lamps to temples, he added. The team arrived at the stone’s period as 948 A.D. However, the name of the donor could not be found as the bottom of the stone was missing. The temple mentioned in the stone could not be traced, the team said.

The team recently unearthed a stone on the premises of Thanthondreeswarar Temple in Belur that dates back to 959 A.D. Inscriptions on the stone says about the tax system prevalent during the reign of Aditya Chola II.