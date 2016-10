MUSIC DANCE DRAMA

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada Street, Mylapore, Chennai-600004

Navaratri Music Festival. Today at 4.30 p.m. Barghav S. Hariharan (Vocal), 6-00 p.m. Shwetha and Ramya (Vocal) and at 7-30 p.m. Maharajapuram S. Ganesh Viswanathan (Vocal). Tomorrow: 11th Oct. 4-30 p.m. Ameya (Vocal), 6-00 p.m. Aishwarya Srinivasan (Vocal) and at 7-30 p.m. Shantala Subramaniam (Flute). Programme sponsored by NITHYA AMIRTHAM. All are Welcome.

Chennai Cultural Academy Trust Regd. Phone 7200074538

VIJAYADASAMI celebrations in commemoration of Bharatha Ratna Dr. M. S. Subbalakshmi Centenary Year in assosciation with Karnataka Sangha Tomorrow Tuesday 11th October 5p.m. Namasankeertanam by Kumbakonam Ananthanarayana Bhagavathar and 7 p.m. Drama by Bombay Gnanam - Aadi Shankarar Aruliya “ Bhaja Govindam”. Devotees and Music Lovers are Welcome at Ramarao Kala Mantap A/c 111 Habibullah Road T Nagar. Sponsor: NALLI CHINNASAMI CHETTY.

Today Natyam 5.00 p.m. Disciples of Smt.Pushparani, Jathilaya Arts Academy, 6-15 p.m. Disciples of Smt. Meenakshi Megavannan 7-30 p.m. Natyam by Smt.Archana Shyam and Kathak by Ms.Anjana Srinivasan, TAG Auditorium RKM Higher Secondary School Burkit Road Chennai 600017.All are Welcome.

Tomorrow (11-10-2016) Natyam 5.00 p.m. Disciples of Smt.Kalakarthikeyan, Srikala Academy, 6-15 p.m......Group Performance Smt. Induvadanamalli and Disciples 7.30 p.m. Disciples of Dr. Christy Jose...Padamanjali Kalaikoodam, TAG Auditorium RKM Higher Secondary School Burkit Road Chennai 600017 All are Welcome.

Kartik Fine Arts 24997788

Today & Tomorrow(11th Tuesday) 6th NAVARATHRI FESTIVAL at Kartik Rajagopal Hall(A/C), 3/2, Sringeri Mutt Rd, RA Puram (Opp. Mandaveli Railway Station), Chennai 28 5pm Discourse 'Mupperum Deviyar' by Priya Kishore. All are Welcome.

Naada Inbam, 24992672

Today, Tomorrow & Day after 6-30p.m. Musical Discourse by Smt. JAYA SRINIVASAN on "Karna in Mahabharatha". Ragasudha Hall.

Narada Gana Sabha (Regd), Chennai – 600018 – Ph: 24993201

Tomorrow Mini Hall – 22nd Anjali Celebrations of Alathur Brothers – 4-45 to 5-45 p.m. Excerpts from Alathur Brothers Recordings – Prayer by Dr. Varalakshmi Anandhakumar –Tributes to Alathur Brothers by Sri Charukesi & Dr. Va.Ve. Subramanian (Former Principal, Vivekananda College) 6-15 p.m. Vocal - Ragam Thanam Pallavi – Shankar Ramani, Parur M.A. Sundareswaran, Trichur C. Narendran, Alathur T. Raja Ganesh. All are Welcome.

Ramakrishna Mission Students Home , 66, Sir P.S.Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore,

Chennai-600004.

Ph: (044) 2499 0264

Today Morning Programme 10 a.m. Saraswathi Puja – Mahaabhishekam to Devi Saraswathi. Evening Programme 6-30 to 8-30 p.m. Namasankeerthanam by Sri Kumbakonam Ananthanarayana Bhagavathar & Party. Tomorrow 11-10-2016 Morning Programme 7-30 a.m. to 9-00 a.m. Upanyasam by Akkarakani Srinidhi Swamigal, Topic: “Mahabharathathil Muthukkal. All are welcome. Best Wishes : M/s. Nalli Chinnasami Chetty.

Navaratri Uthsavam Music Concerts, Today, 5 p.m Aishwarya Srinivas – Vocal. 6-30 p.m. SuryaPrakash - Vocal, V.V. Ravi, S.J. Arjun Ganesh, Trichy Murali. All are Welcome.

Navaratri Uthsavam Music Concerts, Tomorrow 5 .p.m Students of Sringeri Bharathi Vidyashram - Sloka Recital. 6-30 p.m S. Mahathy - Vocal, B.U. GaneshPrasad, Delhi Sairam, Chandrasekara Sarma. All are Welcome.

10-10-2016 - Navarathri Music Concert 7-15 p.m.: Papanasam Ashok Ramani: Vocal, M.A. Sundareswaran, Thiruvarur Bakthavatsalam, Vaikom Gopalakrishnan.

11-10-2016 - Navarathri Music Concert 7-15 p.m.: MAMBALAM SISTERS: Vocal, Dr. R. Hemalatha, Poongulam Subramanyam, K.S. Rangachari.

The Music Academy, Madras

Tomorrow, Tuesday the 11th October at 6-00 p.m.: At the Kasturi Srinivasan Hall – “HCL Concerts” – Sujith S. Naik: (Flute), Swetha Anandasivan: (Violin) and B. Sai Shankar: (Mridangam). All are welcome.

Loka Kshema Seva Samiti, Ph: 9444273491

Audio Visual Presentation of Veda Parayanam held at Pushkar, Rajasthan. Also Sarma Sastrigal speaks on Vedic Tradition. Panigraha Kalyana Mandapam, Arya Gowda Road, West Mambalam, Chennai 33 on 11th October, 6 p.m.

Navaratri Uthsavam 2016, Today, Saraswathi Pooja, Mahanavami, 8.30 a.m. Navachandi Homam Arambham, 11-30 a.m. Poornahuthi, Dhampathi, Suvasini, Kanya Pooja, 12-15 p.m. Mahadeeparadhanai, Mahaprasadam, 5-00 p.m. Gajalakshmi Alankaram. 8-30 p.m. Maha Deeparadhanai, Ashtavadhana Seva.

Navaratri Uthsavam 2016, Tomorrow, Vijayadasami, 7-30 a.m Vijayadasami Pooja, Aksharabhyasam, 10-45 a.m Suvasini, Kanya Pooja, 12-00 noon Mahadeeparadanai, Mahaprasadam. 5-00 p.m Rajarajeswari Alankaram, Sloka recital by Students of Sringeri Bharathi Vidyashram, 7-00 p.m Goddess Saradamba procession along with Nadhaswaram and Vedha Gosham. 8-30 p.m Mahadeeparadanai, Ashtavadana Seva. All are Welcome.

10-10-2016 – 10-00 a.m.: Chandi Parayanam, Vedha Parayanam, Sahasranama Archanai, Sri Saraswathi Pooja, Suvasini & Kanya Pooja. 12-30 p.m.: Annadhanam. Eve. 6-30 p.m.: Veena Saraswathi Alankara.

11-10-2016 – 9-00 a.m.: Vijaya Dasami – Satha Chandi Parayanam, Vedha Parayanam, Sahasranama Archanai, Sri Satha Chandi Yagnam, Suvasini & Kanya Pooja. 12-30 p.m.: Annadhanam. 6-30 p.m.: Gajalakshmi Alankara.