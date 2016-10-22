More than 10,000 men and women volunteers of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) took out a milk pot procession and offered special prayers for the speedy recovery and long life of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa here on Friday.

Organised by the district unit of the party in coordination with the District Women’s wing, a large number of AIADMK volunteers walked more than three km from the Perumal temple at the Vaigai riverbed to Sri Muthala Parameswari Amman Temple carrying the milk pots.

District secretary M.A. Muniasamy, who organised the ritual, said that after an ‘abishekam’ was performed for the Amman with the milk carried by the volunteers, a special puja and ‘Deepa Aaradhanai’ were conducted for the speedy recovery of the Chief Minister.

The volunteers formed the procession for nearly two km from the Perumal Temple to the bus stand at one stage. Later, the party organised Annadhanam for the volunteers and public at the Ayira Vaisya Higher Secondary School.

Besides Mr. Muniasamy, MP A. Anwar Raja, Paramakudi MLA S. Muthiah, Women’s Wing State joint secretary Keerthika Muniasamy, district secretary Kavitha Sasikumar, former Ministers S. Sundararajan, Va.Thu. Natarajan, MGR Youth wing joint secretary Sadan Prabakaran and former district secretaries took part in the procession.