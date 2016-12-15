10,000 EB poles in suburbs damaged: Govt.

more-in

Nearly 10,000 electric poles and over 40 transformers have suffered extensive damage in suburban Chennai and as many as 6,000 officials from Chennai and 3,000 from other districts are working on a war-footing to set it right, a government press release said.

Workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation have removed 5,439 trees out of a total 10, 682 trees that had fallen on the roads following cyclone Vardah, the release said. “As many as 295 tree-cutting machines, 181 earthmovers and 269 lorries have been pressed into service. A total of 19,983 workers, including those from other parts of the State, are working to ensure that all the uprooted trees are cleared,” the release said.

Special medical camps have also been set up at 51 locations.

So far, workers have removed 1,084.20 tonnes of garbage and dumped it in the Perungudi yard. Another 1,438 tonnes has been dumped in the Kodungaiyur yard, the release said.

The statement comes following a meeting in which P. Thangamani, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, S.P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, and other Ministers participated.

In a separate release, the government said that Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam distributed relief cheques to 43 persons in Mamallapuram.