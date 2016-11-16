Move expected to give conservation of biodiversity a shot in the arm

An extremely important wildlife corridor, located in the Kalmalai forest block in the Sigur and the Singara forest ranges, which was designated as revenue land previously, has been notified and converted as reserve forest by a Government Order.

S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), told The Hindu that with the notification, there will be severe restrictions on the land, which will put an end to trespassing and “developmental” activities.

The corridor connects the Sathyamangalam and Mudumalai tiger reserves, providing a contiguous habitat for marquee species of wildlife such as tiger and elephants.

Forest department officials said that they had been working on getting the land notified as a reserve forest for well over a year. With the land being designated as a reserve forest, man-animal conflicts are expected to come down.

“This is an extremely important notification, that will help conserve biodiversity and is a shot in the arm for conservation in this region,” Mr. Kalanidhi added.

However, resort owners who have properties in this block of forest are unhappy with the decision and have already approached the Supreme Court.