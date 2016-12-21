100 kg sea cucumbers seized

more-in

Ramanathapuram: In a pre-dawn operation, Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Kilakarai has seized about 100 kg of endangered sea cucumbers, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and detained five fishermen along with their mechanised boat.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the CPU, led by Superintendents S. Sivaparakasam and P. Pandian, launched the checking operation on Chinna Erwadi seashore in Kilakarai region, and detained the fishermen when they reached the shore with the catch in the wee hours of Wednesday.

After receiving specific information that five fishermen from Mandapam region were engaged in the fishing of the endangered species on the high seas, the special team, assisted by Havildar Murugan and sea crew, waited on the seashore and intercepted the boat when it reached the shore, Mr. Sivaprakasam said.

“We caught the fishermen red-handed and seized the mechanised boat around 2 a.m., and handed them over to Forest Department officials for further action,” he said.

This was the major seizure by the Customs in recent times, though huge quantities of sea cucumbers were seized by Marine Police of Coastal Security Group and Forest Department during the last few months.

Forest Department officials arrested them under Sections 9, 59 of the Wildlife Protection Act, Sikkandar Batcha, Range Officer, Kilakarai Range, said.

The fishermen, identified as B. Sahul Hameed (30), S. Abdul Khader (36), Y. Seeni Mohamed (40), J. Beer Mohamed (20) and M. Sathik Ali (20), were produced before a court, which remanded them in custody.

The arrested persons told the officials that they acted at the behest of the boat owner, Khader Mohideen from Mandapam. After ascertaining the ownership of the boat from Fisheries Department, the boat owner would be arraigned as the first accused in the case, Mr. Batcha said.