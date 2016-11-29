10 held for facilitating notes exchange, Rs. 1 crore seized

The Coimbatore City Police along with Income Tax sleuths nabbed 10 persons for facilitating exchange of demonetised currency notes, said a senior police officer.

Based on a tip-off, they waited for a gang near Sri Krishna College in Kuniamuthur. When the gang arrived there in cars, the officials nabbed them and seized Rs. 1 crore in new currency notes, the officer added.

Sources said the gang had been using the place near the college to exchange cash soon after the Centre announced demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. First, they helped exchange notes worth a few lakhs, but in the last few days the gang helped exchange notes worth over Rs. 20 lakh.

College sources said they had received information about the illegal activity and forwarded it to the Coimbatore City Police. The college had nothing to do with the activity, the sources added.