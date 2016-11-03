The district administration has allotted 10 acres of land off Ariyaman beach near Uchipulli for the establishment of Search and Rescue Training Centre by the Coastal Security Group (CSG).

Collector S. Natarajan gave the land allotment order last week and the centre would come up after the government sanctioned funds, R. Sakthivel, Superintendent of Police, CSG, Ramanathapuram, said.

Besides checking smuggling and intrusion activities, the CSG was focussing on rescue operations and rescued at least 10 fishermen recently, he said. Fishermen had been advised to contact toll-free number ‘1093’ in case of distress.