Religion:

Mahabharatham: Akkarakani Srinidhi, Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, P.S. Sivaswamy Salai, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; B. Sundar Kumar, Krishna Gana Sabha, 20, Maharajapuram Santhanam Salai, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Soundarya Laharee: V. Rajagopal, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy Street, Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Navarathri Celebrations: Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Devasthanam, 1, Audiappa St., 7 a.m.; Nungambakkam Seva Samajam, Noor Veerasamy Lane, Nungambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

General:

Sri Ramachandra University: Convocation, Porur, 4.30 p.m.; Inauguration of SRU-ICMR Centre for Advanced Research on Air Quality, Climate and Health, 9.30 a.m.

KPMG-FICCI: GST awareness workshop, Hotel Rain Tree, Anna Salai, 9 a.m.

International Centre for Global Excellence & LVCS Pvt. Ltd.: Inauguration of ‘The Victus International Academy of Hospitality and Tourism Management’, Crowne Plaza, Adyar Park, 10 a.m.

The Music Academy and Indira Sivasailam Endowment Fund: Conferring of The Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal, TTK Rd., 5.30 p.m.