Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan,

East Mada Street, Mylapore, Chennai-600004

Navaratri Music Festival. Today at 4-30 p.m.: R. Kalpalathika (Vocal), 6-00 p.m.: B. Gokulakrishnan (Flute) and at 7-30 p.m.: Shylu Ravindran (Guitar). Tomorrow at 4-30 p.m.: M. Srinidhi (Vocal), 6-00 p.m.: B. Srikrishna (Veena) and at 7-30 p.m.: Swetha Sriram (Vocal). Programme sponsored by NITHYA AMIRTHAM. All are welcome

Kartik Fine Arts, 24997788

Today 6th Navarathri Festival at Kartik Rajagopal Hall (A/C), 3/2, Sringeri Mutt Rd., R.A. Puram (Opp. Mandaveli Railway Station), Chennai-28. 5-30 p.m.: R. Rathipriya – S. Shubashree – Jayendra 7 p.m.: S. Adith Narayanan – Thirucherai Karthick – Nagai Narayanan. All are welcome.

Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet

Tomorrow at 6-30 pm Sri Raghavendrar Divine Play by Vittal Narayanan. For Tickets Contact: 9841049516/ 9445574327.

Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, 66, Sir P.S. Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, Chennai, 600004. Ph: (044) 2499 0264

Today: Morning Programme – 7-30 a.m. to 9-00 a.m. - Musical Discourse by Smt. Vasundhra Rajagopal–Topic: Aranganum Ambalavananum. Evening Programme 6-30 to 8-30 p.m.: Smt. Gayathri Venkatraghavan, Vocal, Smt. Padma Shankar, Violin, Neyveli Skanda Subramanian, Mridangam, Krishna Sriram, Ghatam. Tomorrow: 6-10-2016, Morning Programme, 7-30 a.m. to 9-00 a.m.: Upanyasam by Akkarakani Srinidhi Swamigal, Topic: "Mahabharathathil Muthukkal". Evening Programme: 6-30 to 8-30 p.m. - Smt. Vasundhra Rajagopal and Dr. Sudha Seshayyan –Topic: Malaimagal, Alai Magal, Kalaimagal. B.Ananthakrishnan, Violin, Nellai Balaji, Mridangam. All are welcome Best Wishes: M/s.NALLI CHINNASAMI CHETTY

Sringeri Bharathi Vidyashram, T.Nagar, Ph: 24348964

Navaratri Uthsavam Music Concerts, Today, 5 p.m.: Pushpa Kannan – Vocal. 6-30 p.m.: Mambalam Sisters Vocal, Dr. R. Hemalatha, Nellai Balaji, K.S. Rangachari. All are Welcome.

Sringeri Sankara Math (Sharada Temple), Krupasankari Street,

West Mambalam

05-10-2016 – Navarathri Music Concert 7-15 p.m. – Upanyasam by DHAMAL SRI S. RAMAKRISHNAN.

Sunaada Trust,

Cell: 9841115382

Today 6-00 p.m.: Conferment of title Samarasa Sanmaargi on Sri V. Sriram, Writer & Entrepreneur. Sri N. Murali, President, The Music Academy presides. Sri R.T. Chari, M.D. Tag Group of Companies felicitates. Special concert by Sangita Kalanidhi Sanjay Subramaniyan with S. Varadarajan, Neyveli B. Venkatesh & S. Venkatramanan at Dr. Preetha Reddy Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore. All are Welcome.

MISCELLANEOUS

Chinmaya Heritage Centre, No. 2, 13th Avenue, Harrington Road, Chetpet

Chinmaya Mission – Chennai "Srimad Bhagavadam" Shravana Sadana Yagna (series of talks) in English by Brni. Rachana Chaitanya, Date - 5th to 9th Oct. 2016, from 7-00 p.m. to 8-15 p.m. All are welcome.

Dr. Annie Besant’s 170th Birthday Celebration – Variety Entertainment Programme” at TAG – Dakshinamurthi Auditorium, P.S. Higher Secondary School, Mylapore, Chennai–600 004

At 6-00 p.m. Carnatic Music by Students of “Mahathi Academy of Music and Dance”. Classical Dance by Students of “Barathi Dance Academy” and Folk Dance by School Students and Demo by member Karate, Silambam and Kalari. Welcome address by Thiru V. MURALI, Vice President, YMIA, Special Address by Thiru B.S. RAGHAVAN, IAS (Retd), Former President, YMIA, Guest of Honour Dr. VASUDHA PRAKASH, Founder Trustee, V-Excel Educational Trust. Chief Guest Honourable Justice Thiru K. CHANDRU, Former Judge of the Madras High Court. All are welcome.

Sringeri Sankara Math (Sharada Temple), Krupasankari Street,

West Mambalam

05-10-2016 – 9.00 a.m. Chandi Parayanam, Vedha Parayanam, Sahasranama Archanai, Sri Lakshmi Vasudeva Manthra, Sri Dhanvanthri, Sri Naghuli Saraswathi, Sri Navaneetha Krishna Manthra Homams, Suvasini & Kanya Pooja; 12.30 p.m. – Annadhanam; Eve 6-30 p.m. Garuda Vahana Alankara.

Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation 9444381404, 9282228561

Chidagni Festival. Today at 6-00 p.m. – “Sri Lakshmi Sahasranamam” discourse by Sri M.V. KANNAN; and at 7-30 p.m. – “Sarva Sakti Mayee Sarvamangala.” Music by Ms. VAISHNAVI RAMADAS. At Sri Gnana Advaita Peetam, 7/15, New Giri Rd., T.Nagar. Admission free. All are welcome. Live webcast at www.chennaistream.com/sripeetam