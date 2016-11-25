“Demonetisation woes of fishermen to be taken to government’s attention”

more-in

Nagercoil: The district administration would send a detailed report to the government on the difficulties faced by the fishermen in coastal areas of Kanniyakumari district due to demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan said here on Friday.

In reply to oral submissions made by the fishermen at the monthly grievances meeting, Mr. Chavan said the sentiments of the fishermen would be recorded in detail by officials and the report would be forwarded to the government.

The fishermen who attended the meeting said they were unable to sell their catch. Even if they managed to sell their catch, buyers were not paying them in cash. They were unable to go for fishing due to the funds crunch, they claimed.

When the fishermen complained that they were denied housing facilities under Green House Scheme, Assistant Director of Fisheries Rubert Jothi said the government had allocated 500 Green Houses for the fishermen in village panchayats across the State.

A survey of houseless fishermen was undertaken by the department and the report was sent to the government. Only those who had individual pattas would be eligible to get the benefit under Green House Scheme, he said.

Mr. Chavan said other fishermen could get housing facility under ‘Housing for All’ Scheme being implemented from the current financial year. The problems expressed by the fishermen on the division of individual pattas would also be taken to the notice of the government, he added.

The fishermen, headed by Kanniyakumari District Meen Thozhilalar Sangam secretary Antony, demanded that the biometric identity cards issued by the government should be routed through their association, and not through the officials.

District Revenue Officer S. Elango, Deputy Director of Fisheries Lamac, and other officials participated.