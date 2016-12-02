‘Weak’ Nada makes landfall in Tamil Nadu

Strong winds sway coconut trees on the Thalanguda coast in Cuddalore on Friday. The sea also remained rough due to inclement weather. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Cyclonic storm Nada has further weakened into a depression as predicted and is currently making land fall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu, the MeT Department said on Friday.

“A large chunk of the depression has crossed coast early morning. However, over 25 per cent of the system is yet to make the land fall, which will happen soon,” a MeT official here said.

He said mild to moderate rain coupled with squally winds were being witnessed in parts of Tamil Nadu.

Cyclone Nada which weakened into a deep depression yesterday moved Westnorth-West wards and became a depression about 40 km East south East of Karaikkal (Puducherry Union Territory), the official said.

Meanwhile, top government authorities said the situation is being monitored continuously.

In its latest bulletin released at 8 am on Friday, the Met Department has said a a fresh low pressure area is very likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around December 4.